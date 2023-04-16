Robertson picked up the save during Saturday's 3-2 win over Oakland, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning.

Robertson came on with a one-run lead and allowed a leadoff single to Carlos Perez. After Esteury Ruiz executed a successful sacrifice bunt, the veteran closer got Tony Kemp to ground out and struck out Kevin Smith to end the game, stranding the game-tying run on third. Across seven appearances, Robertson has yet to allow a run while posting a 9:0 K:BB and a 0.47 WHIP. He now has three saves and one hold.