Robertson walked two and struck out four over 1.2 scoreless innings Friday to record his fourth hold of the season in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

The veteran right-hander was put in position to try and get a six-out save, but after breezing through the eighth inning Robertson ran out of steam in the ninth, eventually throwing 40 pitches (20 strikes) before he needed Drew Smith to finish things out and collect the save. Given that hefty workload, Robertson likely won't be available for a save chance Saturday should one arise, and he might end up getting Sunday off too. On the season, the 38-year-old is a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save opportunities with a 0.53 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 17 innings.