Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Rangers at Citi Field.

Reyes will pick up his third start of the season with the Mets. He's pitched to a 4.15 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while covering at least five rames in each of his last five starts for Syracuse, but Reyes owns much less impressive ratios (7.50 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 8.6 K-BB%) over 12 innings in the majors this season. Unless another team puts in a claim for right-hander Carlos Carrasco -- who was placed on waivers Tuesday -- Reyes may not stick around with the Mets beyond Wednesday's start.