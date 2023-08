The Mets optioned Reyes to Triple-A Syracuse after Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Reyes was selected from Syracuse for a spot start ahead of Game 1 and surrendered five runs in 4.2 frames against Atlanta while striking out four and walking four. Although Reyes will head back to Triple-A, he retains a spot on the 40-man roster. Tyson Miller was recalled from Syracuse in a corresponding move.