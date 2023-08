Reyes will be called up to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets could have used a spot starter Saturday or next week and they've decided on the former. Reyes was removed from the 40-man roster last month but will get another chance in a difficult matchup against Atlanta. Jose Quintana will take the ball in the nightcap for the Mets.