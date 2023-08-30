Reyes will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Reyes hasn't enjoyed much success in the majors or minors this season. He holds a 5.80 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 76 frames with Syracuse, and he's surrendered 10 runs through 12 innings in the big leagues. Nonetheless, he'll come up from Triple-A to give the Mets a few innings Wednesday, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations for the 26-year-old righty.