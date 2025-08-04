The Mets selected Hamel's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

The right-hander will head to the big leagues for the first time, slotting into the Mets bullpen as a replacement for righty Austin Warren, who was optioned to Syracuse. Over 22 appearances (eight starts) at the Triple-A level this season, Hamel has produced a 4.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB in 53.1 frames. He'll likely function as a long reliever for the Mets and is unlikely to see much use in higher-leverage spots while he's up with the big club.