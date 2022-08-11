Smith (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After missing three weeks with a right ankle sprain, Smith will remain with Syracuse after going 4-for-17 with an RBI and two runs scored over five games during his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old will likely be a top option to get called up to the big leagues down the stretch, though his .194/.276/.284 slash line over 134 at-bats in 58 games with the Mets this year leaves much to be desired.