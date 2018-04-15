Smith (quadriceps) has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith has been nursing a quad injury since late February, which ruled him out of an Opening Day roster spot and essentially took away his spring. He's currently on a rehab assignment with the Las Vegas 51s, where Smith is 8-for-30 at the plate to begin the year. Smith will need more time in the minors to establish his timing and rhythm, and he's eventually expected to challenge for first-base reps at the major-league level. That position is currently occupied by a platoon of Adrian Gonzalez (.242) and Wilmer Flores (.190). This roster move is merely a formality to buy the Mets more time while Smith continues his rehab.