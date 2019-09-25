Smith (foot), who is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins, took live batting practice prior to the game, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on Wednesday, though the Mets are waiting on results from his most recent CT scan before deciding whether to activate him. Even if the team is eliminated from the playoffs in the coming days, Smith could still see a handful of at-bats over the final week of the season, assuming he checks out OK.