Smith signed a one-year, $2.55 million deal with the Mets on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was arguably the Mets' best bat in 2020 with a .316/.377/.616 slash line, 10 homers, 21 doubles and 42 RBI in 199 plate appearances, and he's now officially under contract for 2021. Smith's major-league outlook was a question mark not too long ago, but he has a .937 OPS in 139 games over the past two seasons and enters spring training in position to begin the season in a starting role.