Smith (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Smith will join the Mets for the final four games of the season after missing two months with a stress reaction in his left foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 24-year-old hit .278 with 10 home runs and an .858 OPS through 88 games. Jeff McNeil (wrist) was shifted to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

