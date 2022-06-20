Smith was recalled by the Mets on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith has hit a respectable .266/.347/.438 in 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse at the end of May, though his return may be less about his own numbers and more about the fact that teams are limited to 13 pitchers for the rest of the season. The Mets needed to call up an extra bat, and Smith is their best option, but if he's to carve out a meaningful role the rest of the way he'll have to hit far better than the .235/.301/.346 line he's managed since the start of last season.