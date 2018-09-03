Smith was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Smith will spend the final month of the season in the majors with the minor-league season coming to a close Monday. The 23-year-old owns an unsightly .195/.225/.377 slash line across 31 games with the big club this season, while he slashed just .258/.328/.380 across 84 games with the 51s. Despite his struggles, Smith should still see his fare share of starts at first base and in the outfield as the Mets look to evaluate him against major-league pitching before the 2019 season.

