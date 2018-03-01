Smith was able to jog for the first time since suffering a strained right quadriceps last weekend, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Following his jog, Smith said that he was doing well and that there was no setback to his initial injury. He was also able to hit and participate in a few drills. The Mets released a typical medical update Thursday which stated a "gradual return to baseball activity" for Smith. He will remain sidelined for the time being as Adrian Gonzalez figures to continue seeing extra reps at first base.