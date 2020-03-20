Mets' Dominic Smith: Bench spot in jeopardy
Smith could be squeezed off the Mets' 26-man roster if the delayed start to the regular season allows both Yoenis Cespedes (ankle) and Jed Lowrie (knee) to avoid the injured list.
When spring training started, Smith's bench spot seemed secure even after the offseason addition of Matt Adams, as both injured veterans seemed unlikely to be ready to play by the end of March. With Opening Day now pushed off into the future, however, Cespedes and Lowrie could get enough recovery time, giving the club some tough decisions. For his part, Smith wasn't doing much in camp to force his way onto the roster -- he'd gone 3-for-28 (.107) with zero extra-base hits and a 1:8 BB:K when the Grapefruit League schedule was put on pause.
