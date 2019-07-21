Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Giants.

It was Smith's 10th homer of the season and eighth since taking over as the Mets' primary left fielder at the beginning of June. The 24-year-old is really coming into his own this season, slashing .293/.370/.537 while lowering his strikeout rate (21.7 percent) and raising his walk rate (10.4 percent). Smith should continue to see regular at-bats against righties, making him a viable option in most formats.