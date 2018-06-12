Smith was called up as expected Tuesday and will bat seventh against the Braves, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

The Mets finally removed the obstacle in front of Smith, releasing Adrian Gonzalez on Sunday. Smith didn't do a whole lot in the minors to suggest he'll be a great fantasy option, though, hitting an uninspiring .260/.343/.370 despite playing in a hitter's paradise at Triple-A Las Vegas. The job may not his for long, as Peter Alonso is crushing the ball to the tune of a .310/.441/.567 line for Double-A Binghamton.