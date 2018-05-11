Mets' Dominic Smith: Called up to big leagues
Smith was called up to the majors Friday.
As expected, Smith is up to replace Jay Bruce, who heads to the paternity list. Whether he'll just be up over the weekend while Bruce is gone or if he'll be up for good is not yet clear. He's hitting .278/.390/.417 in 31 games for Triple-A Las Vegas so far this season.
