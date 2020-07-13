Smith could serve as the Mets' designated hitter in 2020, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith's roster spot was in jeopardy in the spring, but he could benefit from both the universal designated hitter and the expanded 30-man roster to secure a spot on the Mets' roster. The team has a flurry of candidates to serve as the designated hitter, including Yoenis Cespedes and Matt Adams, among others. Smith appeared in 89 games for the Mets last season, slashing .282/.355/.525 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI.