Smith (foot) has been cleared to begin some baseball activities, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith is trending in the right direction, as he recently shed his walking boot and has been cleared to play catch for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of July with a stress reaction in his left foot. The 24-year-old still hasn't been given the green light to resume running, however, leaving him without a concrete timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories