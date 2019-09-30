Mets' Dominic Smith: Clobbers walkoff shot
Smith went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.
Smith entered the game as a defensive replacement for Pete Alonso in the top of the 11th inning and ended the game with a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame. It was his first at-bat since July 26. He ends the 2019 campaign with 11 homers, 25 RBI and a .881 OPS over 197 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...