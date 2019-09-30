Play

Smith went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.

Smith entered the game as a defensive replacement for Pete Alonso in the top of the 11th inning and ended the game with a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame. It was his first at-bat since July 26. He ends the 2019 campaign with 11 homers, 25 RBI and a .881 OPS over 197 plate appearances.

