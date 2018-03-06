Smith (quadriceps) has been swinging freely since Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The first base prospect got through a full batting practice session Tuesday without issue, so it seems like he's nearing a return to game action. No word has come forth as to exactly when he'll re-enter Grapefruit League action, but more information should emerge as he ramps up his activity even further.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories