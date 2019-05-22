Mets' Dominic Smith: Could get time in outfield
Smith could see some time in the outfield going forward, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Smith started 10 games in left field last season but graded out very poorly there according to both DRS and UZR. The Mets decided this spring that the experiment was over, but with Keon Broxton now in Baltimore and Brandon Nimmo (neck), Michael Conforto (concussion) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) all battling injuries, the option is back on the table.
