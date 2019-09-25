Manager Mickey Callaway said Smith (foot) could be activated from the injured list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith went through a workout on the field Wednesday, which included hitting and running the bases. If he's still feeling good Thursday, it sounds like the 24-year-old could be cleared to return for the final four games of the season. He's been sidelined since the end of July with a stress reaction in his left foot.