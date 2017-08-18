Play

Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against Miami.

Smith will get a breather following seven straight starts to his major-league career. During his first week of action, the first baseman went 4-for-25 from the plate, adding one home run and a pair of RBI. In his place, Wilmer Flores draws the start at first.

