Smith suffered a knee injury on a slide Tuesday but was expected to be available off the bench before Wednesday's game was postponed, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old never exited the contest, but he apparently suffered the injury during the sixth inning on Tomas Nido's home run, which was originally ruled a double. Smith should be considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if he'll be available to start in Thursday's doubleheader.