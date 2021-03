Smith was scratched from Wednesday's spring lineup against the Marlins due to wrist soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith has apparently been dealing with a sore wrist throughout spring training, and the team opted to give him a day off Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Manager Luis Rojas didn't sound too concerned about the issue and said that Smith did some defensive work prior to Wednesday's game. Barring any setbacks, Smith could be back in the lineup in the coming days.