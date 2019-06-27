Mets' Dominic Smith: Draws fourth straight start
Smith will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith will be making his fourth consecutive start and looks poised to continue seeing regular action against right-handed pitching, at least while he's wielding a hot bat. The 24-year-old has contributed solo home runs in each of the past three contests and maintains a 1.044 OPS in 128 plate appearances this season. The Mets can live with his limitations in the outfield so long as he continues to rake.
