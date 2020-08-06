Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Getting a start for the fourth time in the last five games, the 25-year-old delivered his first two-bagger of the season and upped his RBI total to seven in eight games. Now that Yoenis Cespedes is out of the picture, Smith may be the preferred option in left field for manager Luis Rojas once the rest of the roster is healthy again, with J.D. Davis slotting in at designated hitter. For Wednesday's contest, however, Davis was needed at third base in place of Jeff McNeil (back), putting Billy Hamilton in the outfield and Smith at DH.