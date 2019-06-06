Smith (thumb) will start in left field and bat second Thursday against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith hyperextended his right thumb Saturday, but he avoided a trip to the injured list after an MRI cleared him of any structural damage. The injury nonetheless limited Smith to a bench role for the previous three contests, with the 23-year-old logging a sole pinch-hitting appearance during that span. With the soreness in his thumb apparently having subsided, Smith will enter the lineup in the series finale for what will be his fourth outfield start of the season. Smith could be pressed into more regular action in the event Robinson Cano (hamstring) needs to return to the IL, in which case Jeff McNeil would likely pick up more starts at second base rather than the outfield.