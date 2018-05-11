Smith will be called up Friday to fill in for Jay Bruce while the outfielder is on the paternity list, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bruce is expected to miss the entire weekend series in Philadelphia but will return to the team Tuesday. If Smith is only up for Bruce, his stay with the team will likely be short, though incumbent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez won't be much of a roadblock should the team decide it's finally Smith's time to take over. Smith had a poor showing in his 49-game debut for the Mets last year, hitting just .198/.262/.395, though he's been solid for Triple-A Las Vegas so far this season, hitting .278/.390/.417 through 31 games.