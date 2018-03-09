Smith (quadriceps) is scheduled to return to Grapefruit League action against the Astros on Sunday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports.

Smith has been sidelined with a strained right quadriceps since Feb. 25, but he appears to be nearing full health after participating in batting drills over the past week. The first baseman has only been able to compete in one spring game thus far, registering just one at-bat, so these next couple weeks will be crucial in showing the organization that he deserves the starting gig at first base over Adrian Gonzalez.