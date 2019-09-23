Smith (foot) hit against live pitching Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith hadn't faced live pitching since suffering a stress fracture in his foot in late July. He'll be eligible to return Wednesday and appears to have a chance to do so if a follow-up CT scan that day yields good news. The Mets may want him to make a handful of at-bats over the final few games even if they're eliminated from playoff contention by that point.

More News
Our Latest Stories