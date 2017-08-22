Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Smith is hitting just .158 (6-for-38) since being recalled from Triple-A, so he'll get the day off to clear his head after starting 11 of the last 12 games. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his stead, pushing Asdrubal Cabrera over to third base while Gavin Cecchini starts at the keystone.