Mets' Dominic Smith: Gets called up by Mets
Smith was recalled by the Mets on Thursday.
The club designated reliever Fernando Salas for assignment in order to clear room on both the 25 and 40-man rosters for Smith. The 22-year-old first base prospect is considered one of the gems of the Mets organization and has shown excellent pop from the left side of the plate with 16 home runs and 52 total extra-base hits at Triple-A Las Vegas this season. Now that Smith is up with the Mets, the club has shown a dedication to a youth movement in the second half of the season with Amed Rosario seeing regular playing time at shortstop.
