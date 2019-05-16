Mets' Dominic Smith: Gets first start since callup
Smith will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Nationals.
Smith has only made two plate appearances since his May 9 callup from Triple-A Syracuse, but he made the most of the latter one with a pinch-hit solo home run in Tuesday's win. He'll now be rewarded with a start and a prominent spot in the lineup in the series finale while rookie Pete Alonso sits. Despite Alonso's struggles at the plate in recent weeks, Smith appears to have little chance of unseating him as the team's everyday first baseman.
