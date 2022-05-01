Smith will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Smith will pick up his second start in a row after he went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 4-1 loss. Though Smith has submitted a poor .489 OPS through 44 plate appearances on the season, the Mets could be more inclined to find him at-bats at designated hitter at the expense of Robinson Cano, who owns a comparable .501 OPS but is more than a decade older. Cano is on the bench for the fourth time in five games as the Mets continue to cycle in a number of different players at DH, with Pete Alonso getting a turn there Sunday while Smith plays the field.