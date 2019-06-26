Mets' Dominic Smith: Goes yard again
Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.
After going 15 games without a homer, Smith has now gone deep in back-to-back starts. The 24-year-old is slashing .321/.419/.566 on the year with six home runs and 12 RBI in 124 plate appearances, numbers which should encourage manager Mickey Callaway to continue trying to find ways to get him into the lineup more frequently.
