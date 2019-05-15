Smith went 1-for-1 with a home run Tuesday against the Nationals.

Smith appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and added insurance to the Mets' lead with a solo home run. It was his first of the season, though he's fared well in limited at-bats, racking up 11 hits in 32 at-bats with three extra-base hits. However, so long as Pete Alonso remains healthy, playing time is likely to remain minimal for Smith.

