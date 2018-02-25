Mets' Dominic Smith: Has strained quad, MRI on tap
The Mets announced that Smith is dealing with a strained right quadriceps and will require an MRI on Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Smith was already off to a poor start to the spring after he was scratched from the Mets' Grapefruit League opener due to tardiness, and the injury only further hurts his hopes of inching ahead of Adrian Gonzalez in their competition for the Opening Day first-base gig. The MRI should shed more light on the severity of Smith's injury, but it seems likely that he'll miss at least a few more Grapefruit League games, at the very least.
