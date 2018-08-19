The Mets plan to recall Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Since being sent down to Triple-A on July 20, Smith has been receiving regular reps in left field and is expected to see most of his action at that position now that he's back with the Mets. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will be in store for a full-time role right away during his upcoming stint in the big leagues, but with neither Jose Bautista nor Austin Jackson viewed as integral pieces for the future, it wouldn't be a surprise if Smith re-emerged as a lineup regular over the final weeks of the season. Smith has yet to find much success over 77 career games in the majors, slashing just .193/.249/.374 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in those contests.