Mets' Dominic Smith: Headed back to big club
The Mets plan to recall Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Since being sent down to Triple-A on July 20, Smith has been receiving regular reps in left field and is expected to see most of his action at that position now that he's back with the Mets. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will be in store for a full-time role right away during his upcoming stint in the big leagues, but with neither Jose Bautista nor Austin Jackson viewed as integral pieces for the future, it wouldn't be a surprise if Smith re-emerged as a lineup regular over the final weeks of the season. Smith has yet to find much success over 77 career games in the majors, slashing just .193/.249/.374 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in those contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...