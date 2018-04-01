Smith (quadriceps) will travel to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith opened the year on the DL due to a strained right quad, but is now back with the team and should be able to take regular at-bats soon. The young first baseman has a lot of work to do, but is expected to eventually be up with the big league club to compete with Adrian Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores for reps.