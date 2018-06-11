Mets' Dominic Smith: Headed to big leagues
Smith will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Smith is set to join the major-league squad after hitting .262 with two homers and 25 RBI at Triple-A through 55 games this season. He figures to see playing time at first base after the Mets released Adrian Gonzalez on Sunday.
