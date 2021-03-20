Smith (wrist) took at-bats during Saturday's simulated game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith took batting practice Friday and was able to progress to a sim game Saturday. The 25-year-old has been slowed by right wrist soreness since Wednesday but hasn't been too concerned about the issue and could return to the Grapefruit League lineup as early as Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: No concerns about wrist•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Held out until at least Sunday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Dealing with wrist soreness•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Scratched from lineup•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Slated to play left field Friday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Spring debut coming at DH•