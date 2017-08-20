Play

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Saturday's win over Miami.

The rookie is now 5-for-29 (.172 batting average) with two homers, three RBI and a .579 OPS since being promoted from the minors. Smith should continue to see regular playing time and offers admirable upside after posting a .330/.386/.519 slash line with Triple-A Las Vegas this year. However, it's still probably a little early to look his way in the majority of seasonal settings.

