Smith went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

It's Smith's second homer in four days, and his third long ball of the year. The 23-year-old is hitting .365/.467/.571 over 63 at-bats this season, adding 18 runs and eight RBI. He's appeared in 48 games, but may see more starting opportunities if the bat stays hot. Smith is yet to commit an error this season, which may also help him maintain the trust of manager Mickey Callaway, but it's unlikely Smith supplants rookie Pete Alonso at first base.