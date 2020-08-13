Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.

This was Smith's first multi-hit game of the season, though his OPS is suddenly up to .942 on the strength of seven extra-base hits (three homers) and five walks. He was not seeing a ton of time early on, but Smith has been playing nearly every day between first base and DH since Yoenis Cespedes opted out, playing time rightly earned with his performance at the plate over the past couple seasons.