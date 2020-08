Smith went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

It marked the second day in a row in which Smith belted a double and homer. Smith has began to see consistent playing time with Yoenis Cespedes opting out of the season, and the lefty swinger now has his OPS up to a stellar 1.020 following Thursday's win. Look for Smith to continue to get consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching.