Smith went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, walk, stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Smith took Nick Pivetta deep in the fourth inning to record his seventh home run of the season and third in as many games. He's thoroughly enjoyed facing the Phillies' pitching staff, collecting six hits while scoring five runs and driving in three across three games. Though he remains out of the lineup fairly regularly, Smith has made his case for more playing time by posting a .339/.438/.606 line across 128 plate appearances.